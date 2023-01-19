Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

