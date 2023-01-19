Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.86.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $367.29. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

