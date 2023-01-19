Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $3.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Skillz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Price Performance

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $303.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Skillz had a negative net margin of 115.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.