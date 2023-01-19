Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.9% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 60,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

