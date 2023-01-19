Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($190.22) to €200.00 ($217.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($206.52) to €170.00 ($184.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($285.87) to €272.00 ($295.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.67.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

