Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Sprout Social Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,676 shares of company stock worth $5,269,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

