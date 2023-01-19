Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $82,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 105,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Starbucks by 690.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.4% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

