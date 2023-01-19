Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 65,414 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 428.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 44,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

