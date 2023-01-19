Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

