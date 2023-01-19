Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,777 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

