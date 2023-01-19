Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,454 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.