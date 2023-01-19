Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,475 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $73,519,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

