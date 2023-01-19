Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $191.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

