Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.