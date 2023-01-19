Stephens Inc. AR Sells 172,980 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,980 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after buying an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,527,000 after buying an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

WFC stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

