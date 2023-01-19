Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,059 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320 in the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.4 %

KMI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

