Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,263,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

