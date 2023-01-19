Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $61.63 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.