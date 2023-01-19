Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 32,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 20,012 call options.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $2,124,153. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

