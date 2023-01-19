Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 40,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the typical volume of 5,254 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $66.03.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.