Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 197,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 116,124 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,634 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

