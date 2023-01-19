StockNews.com Downgrades Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSQ. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Townsquare Media Price Performance
Shares of TSQ opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
