StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.8 %
AZRE stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.80.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
