StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.8 %

AZRE stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

