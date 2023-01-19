StockNews.com Upgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of MG opened at $5.10 on Monday. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mistras Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

