Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 10,000 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 275.19% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

