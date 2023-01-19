Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

