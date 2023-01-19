Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Summit Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

SUM stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

