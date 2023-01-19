Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.