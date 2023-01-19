Susquehanna Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $225.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.63.

First Solar Stock Down 0.0 %

FSLR stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

