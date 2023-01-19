Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.60.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $54,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $335.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

