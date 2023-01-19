Tamer I. Khayal Sells 5,900 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $355,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

