Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

