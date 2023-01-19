Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $56,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.