Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

