Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $43.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,589 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,867,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

