Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.