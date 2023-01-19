Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

ERIC stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

