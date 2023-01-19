Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $96.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $158.47.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

