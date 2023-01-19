Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TX stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,491,647 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,117,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 267,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 211,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

