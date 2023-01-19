Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

TSLA stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $406.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.