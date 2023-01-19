Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $180.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

TSLA stock opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

