The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

