The Cooper Companies, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Friday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cooper Companies to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $339.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.93. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $430.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

