The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $10.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.72. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.40 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

