The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.06. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

