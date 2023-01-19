The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

