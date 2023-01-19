The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

