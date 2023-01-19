The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

