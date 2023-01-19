The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

