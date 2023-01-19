The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,075 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 853,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,445,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

