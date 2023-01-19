The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGR opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

